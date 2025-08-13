Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YMM) Shares Sold by WFM ASIA BVI Ltd

WFM ASIA BVI Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,809,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,466,000 shares during the quarter. Full Truck Alliance comprises about 26.8% of WFM ASIA BVI Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. WFM ASIA BVI Ltd’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $240,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on Full Truck Alliance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Full Truck Alliance Trading Up 1.0%

Full Truck Alliance stock opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day moving average of $11.92. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.20.

Full Truck Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.