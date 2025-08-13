E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 100.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 646.4% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of CTAS opened at $223.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.03. Cintas Corporation has a twelve month low of $180.78 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.24 and a 200-day moving average of $211.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Cintas had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.37%.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In related news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 5,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total value of $1,136,121.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,904,049.15. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 17,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $3,821,790.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 622,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,557,080.80. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on CTAS shares. Argus upgraded shares of Cintas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.54.

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

