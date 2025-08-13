Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Shares Sold by Altium Capital Management LLC

Altium Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Free Report) by 69.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627,796 shares during the period. Larimar Therapeutics makes up approximately 1.4% of Altium Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Altium Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Larimar Therapeutics were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRMR. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,443,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,936,000 after acquiring an additional 876,431 shares in the last quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP lifted its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 4,653,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,007,000 after acquiring an additional 486,211 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,127,000 after purchasing an additional 399,123 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 984,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 273,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $376,000. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LRMR shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Larimar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LRMR opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $306.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.77.

In other news, Director James E. Flynn purchased 9,375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 9,538,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,524,624. The trade was a 5,718.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

