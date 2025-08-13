WFM ASIA BVI Ltd Cuts Stock Position in H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT)

WFM ASIA BVI Ltd decreased its position in H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 50.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,831,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,852,200 shares during the quarter. H World Group comprises approximately 7.6% of WFM ASIA BVI Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. WFM ASIA BVI Ltd’s holdings in H World Group were worth $67,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HTHT. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of H World Group in the first quarter worth $51,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H World Group in the first quarter worth $209,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of H World Group in the first quarter worth $226,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in H World Group by 36.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in H World Group by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of H World Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

Shares of HTHT stock opened at $32.24 on Wednesday. H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $27.52 and a 1 year high of $42.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

