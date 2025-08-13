107,309 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Acquired by Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 107,309 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,093,000. Autodesk comprises approximately 2.0% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned 0.05% of Autodesk as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the software company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the software company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $283.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.61, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $299.70 and its 200 day moving average is $286.18. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $232.67 and a twelve month high of $326.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 3,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,024,065.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,600. The trade was a 14.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 9,391 shares of company stock valued at $2,909,885 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Autodesk from $357.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price (up from $323.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $325.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.61.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

