Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 533,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,811 shares during the period. Henry Schein makes up 2.5% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $36,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,720,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $737,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Henry Schein by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Henry Schein by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 288,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $67.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.41. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $60.56 and a one year high of $82.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 14.36%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Baird R W downgraded Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Henry Schein from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.58.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

