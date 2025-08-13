Altium Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 50,466 Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM)

Altium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Sunshine Biopharma makes up about 0.2% of Altium Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Altium Capital Management LLC owned 1.86% of Sunshine Biopharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunshine Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 41.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Sunshine Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th.
Sunshine Biopharma Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SBFM opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.76. Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $3.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.45.
Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. Sunshine Biopharma had a negative net margin of 13.88% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%.
About Sunshine Biopharma
Sunshine Biopharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of life-saving medicines in various therapeutic areas, including oncology and antivirals in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Prescription Generic Pharmaceuticals and Nonprescription Over-The-Counter Products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sunshine Biopharma
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 3 Stocks to Consider as Tension Builds in Energy Markets
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- NFL and WWE Land on ESPN—The Impact on Disney and TKO Stocks
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- If Qualcomm Holds $145, Its Next Move Could Be Massive
Receive News & Ratings for Sunshine Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunshine Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.