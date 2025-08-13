Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Raises Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Carlisle Companies worth $9,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 32.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $384.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $369.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $311.41 and a 12 month high of $481.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 38.16%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 22.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Loop Capital cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CSL

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.