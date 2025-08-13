Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 22,925 Shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 27.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,925 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $12,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 26,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $279.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $256.48 and its 200-day moving average is $222.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.44. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $159.36 and a 52 week high of $280.54.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 20.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on GE. Northcoast Research lowered GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 price objective (up from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.92.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

