Infinity Wealth Counsel LLC Sells 150 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Infinity Wealth Counsel LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Infinity Wealth Counsel LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Battery Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Battery Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Novem Group raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Novem Group now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, XY Planning Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $184.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $150.35 and a one year high of $188.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.29 and its 200-day moving average is $176.62.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.