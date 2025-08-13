Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Stake Boosted by Regal Partners Ltd

Regal Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 765,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,981 shares during the quarter. Sanofi comprises 4.3% of Regal Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Regal Partners Ltd’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $42,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in Sanofi by 121.0% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sanofi by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 619.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SNY shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price target on shares of Sanofi in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Sanofi Stock Performance

SNY opened at $48.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.61 and a 200 day moving average of $51.91. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $44.73 and a fifty-two week high of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

