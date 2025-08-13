Critical Analysis: M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft (OTCMKTS:MURGY) vs. Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN)

M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) and Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horace Mann Educators has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft and Horace Mann Educators’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft 8.37% 15.76% 1.80% Horace Mann Educators 8.49% 14.23% 1.29%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Dividends

0.2% of M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.3% of Horace Mann Educators shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Horace Mann Educators shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Horace Mann Educators pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft pays out 12.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Horace Mann Educators pays out 41.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Horace Mann Educators has raised its dividend for 17 consecutive years. Horace Mann Educators is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft and Horace Mann Educators”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft $65.83 billion 1.28 $6.15 billion $2.17 5.95 Horace Mann Educators $1.60 billion 1.14 $102.80 million $3.38 13.19

M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Horace Mann Educators. M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Horace Mann Educators, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft and Horace Mann Educators, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft 0 5 0 1 2.33 Horace Mann Educators 0 3 1 1 2.60

Horace Mann Educators has a consensus target price of $46.75, indicating a potential upside of 4.88%. Given Horace Mann Educators’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Horace Mann Educators is more favorable than M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft.

Summary

Horace Mann Educators beats M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It also offers life and health reinsurance solutions, such as digital underwriting and advanced analytics solutions, health insurance management system, financial market risks, financing, portfolio risk management, digitalized investment-linked solution, MIRA digital suite, MIRA POS, MIRApply insured and physician, claims risk adjustment, CLARA plus, data analytics, underwriting and claims, medical research, capital management, and health market. The company also provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions, including agricultural risk, data analytics, infrastructure risk profiler, property insurance, retroactive reinsurance, insurance linked securities, location risk, risk transfer, and cyber, NatCatSERVICE for natural catastrophe loss database, REALYTIX ZERO, IMPROVEX, and cert2go, as well as consulting services for reinsurance, business advisory, portfolio performance and management, claims management, commercial motor, telematics, and electric vehicles. In addition, the company provides solutions for industry clients, such as IoT cover, earnings quality insurance protection, captive insurance and risk transfer, liability, weather risks, space and satellite insurance, solar and biomass insurance, wind insurance, digital asset, mining risks cover, construction projects covers and services, aviation insurance, power and utilities, industrial cyber insurance, risk suite, location risk intelligence, digital risks, PV warranty insurance, parametric, Insure AI, e-mobility, circular economy, liquidation damage cover, and natural catastrophes solutions. Further, it offers life, property-casualty, health, legal protection, and travel insurance products under the ERGO brand name; and insurance solutions for agriculture, captive, epidemic, cyber, and renewable energy. The company was founded in 1880 and is based in Munich, Germany.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters. The Life & Retirement segment markets tax-qualified fixed, fixed indexed, and variable annuities; and internal revenue code for educator, which allows public school employees and employees of other tax-exempt organizations, such as not-for-profit private schools, to utilize pretax income to make periodic contributions to a qualified retirement plan. The Supplemental & Group Benefits segment offers employer-sponsored products including accident, critical illness, limited-benefit fixed indemnity insurance, term life, and short-term and long-term disability, as well as worksite direct products, such as supplemental heart, cancer, disability, and accident coverage. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Springfield, Illinois.

