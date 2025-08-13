Regal Partners Ltd Cuts Holdings in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Regal Partners Ltd reduced its position in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) by 87.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627,211 shares during the quarter. Regal Partners Ltd’s holdings in Core Scientific were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $3,449,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Core Scientific by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,174,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,742,000 after acquiring an additional 41,825 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Core Scientific by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 432,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Core Scientific by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CORZ shares. Barclays downgraded Core Scientific to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Citizens Jmp downgraded Core Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. B. Riley downgraded Core Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Macquarie downgraded Core Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.32.

Core Scientific Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of CORZ stock opened at $15.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.96. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $18.63. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.98 and a beta of 6.60.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $78.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.09 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Core Scientific news, Director Yadin Rozov purchased 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.87 per share, with a total value of $1,195,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 475,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,717.69. This represents a 30.08% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,759 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $96,134.01. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,049,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,395,646.71. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,759 shares of company stock worth $1,391,434. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Core Scientific Profile

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

