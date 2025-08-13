Infinity Wealth Counsel LLC Has $2.24 Million Position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Infinity Wealth Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF comprises 2.4% of Infinity Wealth Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Infinity Wealth Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP lifted its position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 13,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF stock opened at $51.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.79. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $51.40.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

