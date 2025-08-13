Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Stock Holdings Raised by Infinity Wealth Counsel LLC

Infinity Wealth Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 3.7% of Infinity Wealth Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Infinity Wealth Counsel LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,029,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,523,000 after acquiring an additional 530,525 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,926,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,487,000 after acquiring an additional 14,557 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,620,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,332,000 after acquiring an additional 330,687 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,421,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,428,000 after acquiring an additional 350,326 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,409,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,193,000 after acquiring an additional 54,421 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCR opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $19.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.59.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a $0.0736 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

