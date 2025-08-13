19,564 Shares in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Acquired by GKV Capital Management Co. Inc.

GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000. iShares MSCI Japan ETF makes up 1.1% of GKV Capital Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWJ. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 602.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,011,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,854,000 after purchasing an additional 867,201 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 12,289 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 12,423 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $79.23 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.20. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $59.84 and a 52-week high of $79.34.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

