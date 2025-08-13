SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Position Boosted by Fox Hill Wealth Management

Fox Hill Wealth Management increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 3.6% of Fox Hill Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Fox Hill Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 156,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,772,000 after buying an additional 58,850 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 487.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,082,000 after buying an additional 41,400 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of GLD opened at $308.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.24. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $225.12 and a twelve month high of $317.63.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

