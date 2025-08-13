Analyzing American Coastal Insurance (ACIC) and Its Peers

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.1% of American Coastal Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.1% of shares of all “INS – PROP&CASLTY” companies are owned by institutional investors. 49.9% of American Coastal Insurance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of shares of all “INS – PROP&CASLTY” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares American Coastal Insurance and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Coastal Insurance 25.26% 30.65% 6.60% American Coastal Insurance Competitors 8.68% 11.37% 3.67%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Coastal Insurance and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American Coastal Insurance $319.67 million $75.72 million 6.56 American Coastal Insurance Competitors $24.28 billion $4.57 billion 16.39

Volatility & Risk

American Coastal Insurance’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than American Coastal Insurance. American Coastal Insurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

American Coastal Insurance has a beta of -0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Coastal Insurance’s rivals have a beta of 0.65, suggesting that their average stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

American Coastal Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. American Coastal Insurance pays out 30.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “INS – PROP&CASLTY” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.0% and pay out 12.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

American Coastal Insurance rivals beat American Coastal Insurance on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About American Coastal Insurance

American Coastal Insurance Corporation operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners. It also provides commercial multi-peril property insurance for residential condominium associations and apartments, as well as loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment caused by fire, wind, hail, water, theft, and vandalism. In addition, the company offers equipment breakdown, identity theft, cyber security, and flood policies. The company markets and distributes its products through a network of independent agencies. The company was formerly known as United Insurance Holdings Corp. and changed its name to American Coastal Insurance Corporation in August 2023. American Coastal Insurance Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Saint Petersburg, Florida.

