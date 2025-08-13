Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Fox Hill Wealth Management

Fox Hill Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 586.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

AEE stock opened at $101.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.50 and its 200 day moving average is $97.70. Ameren Corporation has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $104.10.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AEE shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. KeyCorp set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Ameren and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ameren from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.36.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

