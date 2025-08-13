Brooklyn FI LLC Purchases 546 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Brooklyn FI LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 205,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,016,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 553,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,353,000 after buying an additional 31,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $140.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.19 and its 200 day moving average is $128.45. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $105.18 and a 12 month high of $140.48. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.3229 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.