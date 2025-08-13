Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Shares Purchased by Regal Partners Ltd

Regal Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,275 shares during the period. Sprott makes up 0.5% of Regal Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Regal Partners Ltd owned about 0.46% of Sprott worth $5,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Sprott by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott during the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sprott in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sprott by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Sprott by 9.2% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprott alerts:

Sprott Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of SII stock opened at $66.34 on Wednesday. Sprott Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.44 and a 1 year high of $77.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 1.04.

Sprott Announces Dividend

Sprott ( NYSE:SII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $41.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.66 million. Sprott had a net margin of 25.21% and a return on equity of 15.04%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Sprott’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities lowered shares of Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sprott

Sprott Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.