Crown Advisors Management Inc. Sells 30,000 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Crown Advisors Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Calavo Growers makes up approximately 2.3% of Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVGW. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 6.4% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,770,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,468,000 after purchasing an additional 106,736 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 363.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 78,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 61,574 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 168,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 58,995 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 180,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 57,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,317,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

Calavo Growers Price Performance

CVGW stock opened at $27.67 on Wednesday. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $30.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $190.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Calavo Growers’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calavo Growers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is presently 137.93%.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.