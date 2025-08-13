Analyzing LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) and Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO)

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Free Report) and Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for LiveOne and Sonos, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get LiveOne alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveOne 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sonos 1 0 2 0 2.33

LiveOne presently has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 141.97%. Sonos has a consensus target price of $13.6667, indicating a potential upside of 6.60%. Given LiveOne’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe LiveOne is more favorable than Sonos.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

LiveOne has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonos has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares LiveOne and Sonos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveOne -14.16% N/A -15.02% Sonos -5.41% -18.19% -8.71%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.3% of LiveOne shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.8% of Sonos shares are held by institutional investors. 24.6% of LiveOne shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Sonos shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LiveOne and Sonos”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveOne $114.40 million 0.67 -$18.71 million ($0.18) -3.44 Sonos $1.52 billion 1.02 -$38.15 million ($0.65) -19.72

LiveOne has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sonos. Sonos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LiveOne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About LiveOne

(Get Free Report)

LiveOne, Inc., a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content. The company also produces, edits, curates, and streams live music events through broadband transmission over the Internet and satellite networks to its users; provides digital Internet radio and music services to users online and through automotive and mobile original equipment manufacturers on a white label basis; and offers ancillary products and services, such as regulatory and post-implementation support services. In addition, it develops, manufactures, and distributes personalized merchandise and gifts through wholesale and direct-to-consumer distribution channels. Further, the company offers LiveOne App, an application that provides access to live events, audio streams, original episodic content, podcasts, vodcasts, video on demand, real-time livestreams, and social sharing of content. The company was formerly known as LiveXLive Media, Inc. and changed its name to LiveOne, Inc. in October 2021. LiveOne, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

About Sonos

(Get Free Report)

Sonos, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website. The company was formerly known as Rincon Audio, Inc. and changed its name to Sonos, Inc. in May 2004. Sonos, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for LiveOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.