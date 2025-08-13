Community Bank of Raymore Sells 1,800 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Community Bank of Raymore cut its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 180,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 8.6% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 48.8% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 826,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,676,000 after purchasing an additional 271,023 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter worth $40,841,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,267,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,360,000 after purchasing an additional 50,991 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $12.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.08. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $384.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.37 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 5.58%. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 770.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.00%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

