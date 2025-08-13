Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Acquires Shares of 1,631 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,339,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,693 shares during the period. Pinnacle Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $26,661,000. Sentry LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Compound Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Compound Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 283.7% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 194,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,209,000 after purchasing an additional 143,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:TSM opened at $243.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $134.25 and a twelve month high of $248.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $30.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 42.91%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6499 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.65%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

