Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $7.20 Million Stake in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 309,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $7,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Gentex by 46.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,673,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $178,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,471 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentex by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,581,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $526,159,000 after purchasing an additional 886,785 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth $24,479,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentex by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,438,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $127,531,000 after purchasing an additional 611,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at $15,802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gentex news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 3,764 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $86,082.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,939 shares in the company, valued at $135,824.93. The trade was a 38.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gentex Stock Performance

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $27.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.56 and a 200-day moving average of $23.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.82. Gentex Corporation has a 52-week low of $20.28 and a 52-week high of $31.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $657.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.94 million. Gentex had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Gentex Corporation will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentex announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 16th that allows the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GNTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $25.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Gentex from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gentex in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Gentex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GNTX

Gentex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.