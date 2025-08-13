Francis Financial Inc. Sells 1,222 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE)

Francis Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF comprises about 1.0% of Francis Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Francis Financial Inc. owned 1.09% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $4,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. RHS Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 11,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EnRich Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFSE stock opened at $39.36 on Wednesday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52-week low of $29.52 and a 52-week high of $39.58. The stock has a market cap of $432.96 million, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.47.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

