Heck Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 68.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,768 shares during the quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 289,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,774,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 146.9% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 18,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 340,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,184,000 after purchasing an additional 19,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $74.05 on Wednesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.02 and a 1-year high of $118.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.99.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKE has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ONEOK from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on ONEOK from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ONEOK from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.57.

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

