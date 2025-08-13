William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. Purchases 145 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 41,104.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,991,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $889,593,000 after buying an additional 1,986,600 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $526,587,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $451,985,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 7.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,031,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,587,444,000 after purchasing an additional 560,457 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $221,790,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of LMT opened at $431.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $454.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $457.44. The company has a market capitalization of $100.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1-year low of $410.11 and a 1-year high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $506.65.

View Our Latest Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.