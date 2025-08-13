Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $8.39 Million Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $8,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 348.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,595,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122,850 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,465,000 after acquiring an additional 634,390 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 8,675.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 515,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,193,000 after acquiring an additional 509,952 shares during the last quarter. ThornTree Capital Partners LP bought a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,612,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in CarMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,872,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.75.

Insider Activity at CarMax

In other CarMax news, EVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $108,785.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,779 shares in the company, valued at $196,308.56. This represents a 35.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Stock Performance

NYSE KMX opened at $56.64 on Wednesday. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.53 and a 52-week high of $91.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.70 and a 200-day moving average of $70.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.39.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.20. CarMax had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

CarMax Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Further Reading

