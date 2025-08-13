Community Bank of Raymore Has $639,000 Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Community Bank of Raymore increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Summit Insights lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $255.00 target price on Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Arete Research raised Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.21.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN stock opened at $192.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $175.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.00 and a 200-day moving average of $184.93. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.95 and a 12-month high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 99.63%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

