Francis Financial Inc. Sells 248,799 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Francis Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 97.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 248,799 shares during the quarter. Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 84,644,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,425,367,000 after purchasing an additional 785,860 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,357,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,487,000 after purchasing an additional 698,745 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,200,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 4,525,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,415,000 after purchasing an additional 608,967 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,580,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,007,000 after purchasing an additional 468,697 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VCLT opened at $75.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.78. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $82.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4247 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

