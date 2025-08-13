Zazove Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT)

Zazove Associates LLC cut its stake in Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 815,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,093 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC’s holdings in Granite Ridge Resources were worth $4,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Granite Ridge Resources by 892.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Granite Ridge Resources by 222.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,017 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. 31.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Granite Ridge Resources Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of GRNT opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $708.09 million, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.65. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Granite Ridge Resources Announces Dividend

Granite Ridge Resources ( NYSE:GRNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $109.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.69 million. Granite Ridge Resources had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.09%. Analysts forecast that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Granite Ridge Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Granite Ridge Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Matthew Reade Miller purchased 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $101,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,261,877 shares in the company, valued at $7,546,024.46. This trade represents a 1.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Luke C. Brandenberg purchased 18,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $101,298.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 151,167 shares in the company, valued at $838,976.85. The trade was a 13.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 46,896 shares of company stock worth $270,002. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

