Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $394.65 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 643,035 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 256,091 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.23% of Intuit worth $394,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 523.1% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at $50,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU opened at $713.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $199.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.28. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $532.65 and a 52-week high of $813.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $767.07 and its 200-day moving average is $669.18.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.89 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 33.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 target price (up from $775.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $850.00 target price (up from $770.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. CLSA started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intuit from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Intuit from $685.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $806.27.

Insider Activity

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 16,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.13, for a total transaction of $11,662,373.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,047.61. The trade was a 98.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 34,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.84, for a total value of $26,118,876.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 40,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,017,164.28. The trade was a 45.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 279,800 shares of company stock valued at $209,725,054. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

