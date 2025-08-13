William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. Has $367,000 Holdings in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON)

William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 4.1% during the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 2.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 4.6% during the first quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sonoco Products in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Sonoco Products from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Sonoco Products from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sonoco Products from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

NYSE:SON opened at $45.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.53 and its 200-day moving average is $45.80. Sonoco Products Company has a 1-year low of $39.46 and a 1-year high of $56.77.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). Sonoco Products had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products Company will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

