Zazove Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in Westrock Coffee Company (NASDAQ:WEST)

Zazove Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Westrock Coffee Company (NASDAQ:WEST – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 771,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,574 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Westrock Coffee worth $5,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WEST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Westrock Coffee by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,950,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,304,000 after purchasing an additional 137,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Westrock Coffee by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 841,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 34,901 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Westrock Coffee by 198.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 589,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 392,214 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Westrock Coffee by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Westrock Coffee by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joe T. Ford acquired 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 371,445 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,550.80. This trade represents a 7.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WEST. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Westrock Coffee from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Westrock Coffee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westrock Coffee has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Shares of Westrock Coffee stock opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. Westrock Coffee Company has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.52. The firm has a market cap of $624.62 million, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.42.

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Westrock Coffee had a negative return on equity of 64.79% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $280.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.34 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Westrock Coffee Company will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

