Francis Financial Inc. Acquires 258,719 Shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Francis Financial Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 588.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,719 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF comprises about 4.7% of Francis Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $19,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 158,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,073,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 1,197.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 790,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,339,000 after purchasing an additional 246,170 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 7,849.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 65,546 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF stock opened at $71.82 on Wednesday. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a one year low of $56.30 and a one year high of $72.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of -1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.48.

About JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

