Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,117,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477,058 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $249,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,026,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,261,000 after purchasing an additional 296,714 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 2,964,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,677,000 after purchasing an additional 353,949 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,206,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,148,000 after purchasing an additional 106,803 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,414,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,072,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,674,000 after purchasing an additional 132,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $209.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $71.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.30. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $72.90 and a 1 year high of $216.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.34.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 108.41% and a net margin of 12.90%. Research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Vistra’s payout ratio is 14.35%.

In other Vistra news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 108,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $16,953,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 218,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,259,158.22. This trade represents a 33.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott B. Helm sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total transaction of $8,637,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 255,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,084,418. The trade was a 16.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,461,490 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

VST has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $241.00 price objective on shares of Vistra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Vistra and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $134.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on Vistra in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.62.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

