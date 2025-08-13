AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) is Boston Partners’ 4th Largest Position

Boston Partners cut its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,046 shares during the period. AutoZone accounts for approximately 1.5% of Boston Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Boston Partners owned 1.99% of AutoZone worth $1,273,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZO. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 66.7% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 6.7% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 5.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 42,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone Stock Performance

AZO opened at $4,000.59 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,898.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4,094.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,747.90 and its 200 day moving average is $3,654.19. The stock has a market cap of $67.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $37.07 by ($1.71). AutoZone had a net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $36.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AZO. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price (up from $3,750.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,740.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Truist Financial set a $3,995.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of AutoZone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4,600.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $3,811.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,087.00.

Insider Activity

In other AutoZone news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,875.90, for a total value of $11,627,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 2,925 shares in the company, valued at $11,337,007.50. The trade was a 50.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,597.13, for a total transaction of $2,697,847.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,434.78. The trade was a 64.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,862 shares of company stock worth $126,058,789 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

