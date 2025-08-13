Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) Shares Bought by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 26,031 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $18,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 14,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $132,221.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 41,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,715.16. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Tabolt sold 7,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $477,160.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 32,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,472.30. This trade represents a 17.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,251 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM stock opened at $68.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.62. The stock has a market cap of $75.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.30. Newmont Corporation has a 1 year low of $36.86 and a 1 year high of $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Newmont had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 30.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 17.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Newmont from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Newmont from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.90 price target on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Newmont from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.58.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

