Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $17.95 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 381,970 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 20,450 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $17,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 456.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,717 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 31,755 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 119,754 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 82,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 10,307 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $487,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GM opened at $54.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.82. The company has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.22. General Motors Company has a fifty-two week low of $41.60 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.87 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 23,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $1,271,020.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,274.13. The trade was a 73.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on General Motors from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Benchmark started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Motors from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on General Motors from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.53.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

