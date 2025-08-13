Rossmore Private Capital Sells 1,184 Shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR)

Rossmore Private Capital cut its position in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 15.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 28,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,314,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,706,000 after purchasing an additional 285,803 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carrier Global news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $299,999,977.50. Following the sale, the director owned 54,341,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,820,209,840.20. This represents a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Carrier Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.47.

Carrier Global Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $65.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Carrier Global Corporation has a 12-month low of $54.22 and a 12-month high of $83.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.63 and its 200-day moving average is $68.14.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

