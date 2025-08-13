2,780 Shares in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) Purchased by Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Aercap by 230.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Aercap by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 452,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aercap by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aercap by 473.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Aercap by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

AER stock opened at $113.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 12-month low of $85.57 and a 12-month high of $118.07. The company has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.73 and a 200-day moving average of $106.28.

Aercap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. Aercap had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 36.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. Aercap’s payout ratio is currently 6.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Aercap from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aercap from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Aercap from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Aercap from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

