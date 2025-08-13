Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 464,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 34,808 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $19,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $479,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $366,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 295,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,343,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Stock Up 1.6%

SLB stock opened at $32.90 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $46.16. The company has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 39.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Schlumberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.28.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the sale, the director owned 23,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,969.50. The trade was a 17.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

