Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 55.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 32 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 620.0% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,013.61, for a total transaction of $433,825.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,039,226.51. This represents a 3.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $990.50, for a total value of $749,808.50. Following the sale, the director owned 588 shares in the company, valued at $582,414. The trade was a 56.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,587 shares of company stock worth $5,584,027. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:NOW opened at $852.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $177.42 billion, a PE ratio of 107.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $976.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $939.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $678.66 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.52. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $970.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. FBN Securities upgraded ServiceNow to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,160.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,150.00 target price (up from $1,100.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,115.20.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

