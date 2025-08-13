Westpac Banking Corp Sells 4,465 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,465 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 8,585.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,210,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,873 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $96,723,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,079,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,106,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,459 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $72,269,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,315,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $501,759,000 after buying an additional 1,330,459 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $61.32 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $62.26. The company has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.72.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 16.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 92.07%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on D. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.14.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

