Rathbones Group PLC Lowers Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Rathbones Group PLC trimmed its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $18,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at $458,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 201.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 221,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,622,000 after acquiring an additional 98,034 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth about $328,000.

GEV stock opened at $658.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $179.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.58, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.90. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.07 and a 12 month high of $677.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $555.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $427.68.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. GE Vernova’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GEV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $580.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Guggenheim lowered shares of GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $662.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $560.21.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

