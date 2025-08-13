Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Bought by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 867.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,887 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FI. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FI opened at $132.20 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.22 and a fifty-two week high of $238.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $71.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,600. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,577,901.80. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FI. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Fiserv from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler set a $218.00 target price on Fiserv in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $175.00 target price on Fiserv and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Fiserv from $223.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.08.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

