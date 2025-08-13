AGF Management Ltd. Sells 1,247 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

AGF Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $7,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CME. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 122.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 612.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $81,951.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,765,601.39. This represents a 1.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total transaction of $817,680.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,824. This trade represents a 35.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,294 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays set a $298.00 target price on shares of CME Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $283.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.93.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $275.88 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.16 and a twelve month high of $290.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.55. The company has a market capitalization of $99.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 58.48% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.40%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

