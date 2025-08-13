Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. Acquires New Position in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB)

Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,965,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,260,052,000 after buying an additional 851,365 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,239,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $650,465,000 after buying an additional 657,443 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,432,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $452,852,000 after buying an additional 606,234 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 12.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,744,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $333,994,000 after buying an additional 534,456 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 12.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,490,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $316,113,000 after buying an additional 509,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $50.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.95. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.85. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $47.55 and a fifty-two week high of $99.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.9%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 711.69%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Argus lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

